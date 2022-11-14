After Collector’s assurance, convicts withdraw hunger strike

TIRUCHY: After information about hunger strike by four convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination, who were released and lodged in the special prison here, Collector M Pradeep Kumar visited them on Monday and assured to fulfil their demands of basic amenities and they withdrew the agitation.

“They demanded basic amenities, including unrestricted movement within the premises, and we accepted their demands. Following the assuracne, they have decided to discontinue their their fast protest,” the Collector told reporters after the prison visit.

The Collector also said that they would stay here until we receive a communicatio on their deportation.

In the case of these four persons, the deportation letter might be received within 10 days and they would travel to their country, added the Collector.

All the four persons, Murugan, Santhan, Jayakumar and Robert Payaz, who were released on Saturday, were brought to Tiruchy special prison for temporary stay.

The special prison is meant for temporary stay for foreign nationals as they might not own a own residence here.

Although they are not allowed to use mobile phones, their relatives can visit them with the consent of the person in the prison.