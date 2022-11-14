67-year-old man dies in wall collapse in Tiruvallur

TIRUVALLUR: A 67-year-old man daily wage labourer died and his family members sustained injuries when a portion of the wall in their house collapsed on them following the heavy rains in Tiruvallur on Sunday.

The deceased Devan, lived with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and his two grandchildren in a hut in Perumal Koil Street in Chittrambakkam village.

On Sunday night when the entire family was fast asleep, a portion of the wall that had grown damp owing to the incessant rains over the past few days collapsed all of a sudden and fell on them.

“Devan, who was lying very close to the wall, sustained severe injuries while his wife Muniamma and 14-year-old grandson Sumith escaped with minor injuries,” police said.

Devan’s son and daughter-in-law along with the neighbours who heard their screams for help rushed to the scene and dragged the trio out from under the debris. Unfortunately, Devan who lost a lot of blood in the accident died while he was being taken to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital in the ambulance while the other two injured people have been admitted for treatment.

The Kadambathur police have registered a case in connection with this. On hearing the news of Devan’s death, Tiruvallur tahsildar Mathiyazhagan and other officials visited his house and offered their condolences to the family.