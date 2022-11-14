44-year-old woman riding pillion dies in road accident

TIRUVALLUR: In a tragic road accident, a 44-year-old woman who was riding pillion died on Sunday after she succumbed to the injuries she sustained when she lost her balance and fell from a two-wheeler in Tiruvallur.

The deceased Devi, a resident of Nethaji Nagar, had gone to Poondi on some personal work with her relative Anbuchelvan a week ago. When the duo were returning home from Poondi, as the bike neared Siruvanur Kandigai, Devi lost her balance and fell on the ground.

“While Devi sustained serious injuries, Anbuchelvan escaped with some minor scratches,” police said. Passersby who saw the accident immediately rushed the woman to Tiruvallur Government Hospital from where she was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai for advanced treatment.

However, Devi failed to respond to treatment and succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. The Pullarambakkam police have registered a case and are investigating.