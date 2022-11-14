2 students fall to death from vehicle in Erode, V’nagar

COIMBATORE/ MADURAI: In a freak mishap, a 13-year-old boy died as he fell out of a moving school van and came under its wheels in Erode on Monday.

The deceased Diwakar, studying class VIII in a private school, had boarded the van at 7.40 am at ‘Kuthiraikalmedu’ area. While nearing Koneripatti barrage, Ramarajan, who was behind the wheels, applied a sudden brake.

Then, Diwakar, who was standing near the exit lost control and fell out of the vehicle as its doors remained ajar. Unfortunately his head came under the rear wheels of the van and the boy succumbed to injuries on the spot.

On receiving information, the Ammapet police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post mortem at Anthiyur Government Hospital.

His parents, Madaiyan, a daily wager and Thangamani remained inconsolable, while the onlookers claimed that the student’s death could have been averted, if the bus had a staff to monitor and ensure safety of students.

Police have registered a case and enquiries are on with the driver. In another incident, M Kavinesh, 14, studying class VIII in a Government Aided School died after a tourist van toppled on him in Gandhinagar ‘pirivu’ bus stop near Gobichettipalayam in Erode. Six college students, who were in the van suffered injuries, were sent to a government hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, an 18-year old student was killed after he slipped and fell off a bus near Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district on Monday. The deceased victim has been identified as S Matheshwaran, a student of B.Sc Chemistry and resident of Vellaiyapuram village, Aruppukottai taluk, sources said. The victim was travelling on the footboard of the government bus