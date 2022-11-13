Vivasayigal Sangam leaders seek protection from DMK functionary

VELLORE: Office-bearers of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam have threatened to stage a state-wide agitation if action was not taken against a DMK functionary who openly threatened the Sangam functionaries at a special farmers grievances day at Pernambut recently.

In the petitions submitted to Vellore Collector Kumaravel Pandian, SP S Rajesh Kannan and Gudiyattam MLA Amulu Vijayan the Sangam’s state general secretary S Udayakumar stated that when the meeting was in progress, K Rajamarthandam of Bathalapalli village, the DMK Vellore district youth wing coordinator barged into the hall and in addition to abusing the assembled farmers with choice abuse also threatened to kill them by running over them with his car.

“He was incensed as assembled farmers complained about his illegal sand mining activities which were affecting agriculture in the locality,” Udayakumar told DT Next.

This happened in the presence of Forest Department staff, the Gudiyattam MLA and the Gudiyattam RDO. “As the Collector was in an adjoining room when the fracas happened, we informed him orally to which he asked that we give the complaint in writing,” Udayakumar said.

The Sangam’s functionaries handed over petitions to SP Rajesh Kannan in person, Gudiyattam MLA Amulu Vijayan and to the Collector’s PA as the Collector was not present.

Sangam youth wing state president R Subash said, “if police despite the petitions submitted by Sangam’s top brass fails to register a case then we will be forced to agitate at the state level if necessary as the affected functionaries have also sought protection from such anti-social elements.”