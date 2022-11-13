TN libraries introduce VR to encourage students to read

CHENNAI: To develop reading habits among students, the School Education Department together with the Directorate of Public Libraries has introduced virtual reality devices across 76 libraries in the State.

The project announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin this year will benefit one lakh students per year. Besides this, the public visiting the library at respective locations can make use of VR devices for learning.

In Tamil Nadu, 76 libraries are operating under the Directorate of Public Libraries, with two libraries per district. In this regard, 152 virtual devices (VR devices) have been provided to 76 libraries at the rate of 2 virtual devices per library.

Also, 155 librarians at the libraries where these devices are located have been given detailed training regarding the use of these devices.

Through this initiative, children and students can easily see and understand many subjects like astronomy, deep sea, dense forests, scientific experiments, biology, body functions, animal biology, archaeology and more. “With virtual reality devices, they can become a part of the subjects they see and experience them up close and fully engaged, ”said a librarian speaking to DT Next.

On October 29 the School Education Minister opened a virtual reality library for children and students at Lalgudi in the Tiruchy district. Following this, the VR facility was made available across all libraries.

In Chennai, the VR facility is available at two locations, the Ashok Nagar and Bharathidasan Salai libraries. “Currently, the VR device has been set up at Anna Centenary Library and from December it will be made available for students and the public. The student coming to the library must read a book, answer the question asked by the staff and then can use the VR devices for virtual learning,” said a Anna Centenary librarian.