Strongly suspect EPS role in idol theft cases: Pugazhenthi

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK functionary and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam supporter V Pugazhenthi on Sunday said that he strongly suspected the involvement of former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in idol theft cases and urged the State government to launch a reinvestigation into it to bring the real culprits to justice.

“Using Amma’s (Jayalalithaa) name, EPS and his supporters plundered the state and its resources when they were in power. We want to know whether they were also involved in smuggling of idols,” said Pugazhenthi, who was recently appointed as propaganda secretary by OPS.

Recalling former IG of Idol Wing A G Pon Manickavel’s advocate statement that two ministers were involved in idol thefts, Pugazhenthi said that the advocate made the statement on July 24 in 2019. “I humbly request former police officer Pon Manickavel to come out in open and tell the truth. We want to know whether Palaniswami (EPS) was involved in this case or who were the two ministers.”

In an unprecedented move, the government headed by EPS attempted to derail the investigation into the idol theft cases and tried to transfer the case to the CBI, Pugazhenthi alleged.

EPS, who was holding the portfolio of the home department, had resorted to such a move to help the accused persons to escape from the case.

However, the former IG approached the Court to continue the investigation. “The DMK government should order for a reinvestigation into the case to bring the facts and real culprits to the light. It should start the enquiry from Pon Manickavel to bring the culprits to the justice,” he said.

Continuing in the same vein, he slammed EPS for boycotting the all parties meeting over the EWS issue. “Being an opposition leader, he should have participated in the meeting and registered his views. However, he failed in it. It was unacceptable,” he said.

He added that OPS appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to go for an appeal against the Supreme Court verdict.