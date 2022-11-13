CM Stalin to visit Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore today

CHENNAI: In view of Tamil Nadu’s delta districts receiving torrential rainfall, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Sunday that he will inspect rain-battered Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai on Monday.

Following overnight rains in Chennai, the Chief Minister inspected areas such as Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Kolathur constituencies. He also distributed mosquito nets to people residing along the banks of water bodies near the office of the sixth zone of Greater Chennai Corporation. He then went on to the Nalla canal in Otteri to check disruption in flow and whether water pumped out from Stephenson road is reaching Nalla canal. He also inspected the storm water drainage works for 16 kM undertaken at the cost of Rs 60 crore near Don Bosco school and primary health centre on Pallavan road.

Then he visited the 70 Feet Road in Kolathur constituency, which was badly affected by floods last year, and appreciated the GCC workers for ensuring no stagnation this year. He also instructed officials to set up medical camps if necessary.

More than 16K in relief camps:

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran, after inspecting the disaster management control room, in a statement, said that due to the heavy rain for the past two days, 16,807 people have been sent to 38 relief camps. Of them, 16,577 are in Mayiladuthurai district. Out of 38 relief camps, 32 are in Mayiladuthurai. A total of 7,232 families are in the camps. Around 45,826 acres of paddy crop have sunk in 24 districts including Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai. Three companies of the NDRF are stationed at Dindigul, Theni and The Nilgiris. Five companies of SDRF are stationed in Chennai, Cuddalore, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Mayiladuthurai.