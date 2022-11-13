Stalin govt fails to keep up its promise to govt doctors: OPS

CHENNAI: Former chief minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Sunday criticised the DMK government for failing to keep up its promise to the government doctors and condemned the State government for not heeding their demands.

Boasting itself as a Dravidian Model government, which is a beacon of social justice, the DMK government has been running a “fascist-style government”, said OPS in a statement. He continued that he strongly condemned the DMK government “on behalf of the AIADMK” for its approach towards the government doctors and their issues.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, when he was the Leader of the Opposition, called on the protesting government doctors' fraternities in 2019 in Chennai. He assured them that he would fulfil their demand. He promised to implement the government order 354, which was passed by the DMK regime under M Karunanidhi to improve the pay and promotional opportunities for government doctors, said OPS.

Stalin extended solidarity to the protesting doctors and said airing their grievances and protesting for it was their right. The government should hold talks with them and redress their grievances, OPS said and recalled Stalin’s promise as LoP.

Eighteen months have gone by since the DMK came to power. However, it is yet to fulfil its promise to materialise the GO on the pay structure of government doctors.

It was learnt that the government took action against some of the doctors, who were protesting for their rights, under the guise of disciplinary action. “The DMK government is not keen on implementing GO. Instead, it resorts to acts of vengeance (against the doctors). It should revoke its orders targeting the office-bearers of the government doctors’ association,” he said.