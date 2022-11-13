Less than 10 new COVID cases in Tamil Nadu’s 25 districts

CHENNAI: As many as 80 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 35,93,371. TN’s test positivity rate stood at 0.9% after 8,680 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The highest TPR of 2.9% was reported in Kanniyakumari. TN’s active cases stood at 750 with the city recording the highest at 166. Chennai had 16 new cases and Kanyakumari had 11. Other districts reported less than 10 new cases. As many as 119 people were discharged across the State taking total recoveries to 35,54,573. With no new fatalities due to COVID-19, the death toll stood at 38,048.