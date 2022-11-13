Enraged realtor opens fire in air in Tirumangalam

MADURAI: A realtor allegedly opened fire in the air, creating a flutter near Tirumangalam in Madurai district on Sunday. The incident happened when the man, identified as realtor Vedhagiri of Madurai, was involved in a drunken brawl. The police are now hunting for Vedhagiri who fled the scene soon after the incident. Preliminary inquiries by the Tirumangalam Town police revealed that Dhanasekaran, a realtor from T Kokkulam village, arranged a feast on the premises of Kattu Pathirakaliamman temple. Some of those who attended the event consumed alcohol behind the temple before the function. Trouble began when Vedhagiri picked up a wordy quarrel with Ganapathy, another realtor. All of a sudden, Vedhagiri took the handgun kept in his car and opened fire into the air. The police have picked up three suspects in connection with the incident, sources said, adding that officials from town police and Revenue department inspected the spot.