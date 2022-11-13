CM Stalin instructs monitoring officers to camp in respective dists

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday instructed the monitoring officers appointed for Chennai and other districts to camp in their respective areas and monitor the preventive measures and flood relief works.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the flood relief works with his Ministerial colleagues and bureaucrats, including state chief secretary V Iraianbu, a day after the northeast monsoon pounded many parts of the state.

According to the government release, Chennai recorded 5.19 cms on Friday and 169 relief camps have been kept ready in the state capital. About 40.5 hectares of paddy has been submerged in 21 districts. The CM also instructed the officials to dispatch a NDRF team (92 personnel per team) each to Nilgiris, Ranipet, Dindigul and Theni districts.

The CM also ordered the deployment of five SDRF teams of 163 personnel to Cuddalore, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Mayiladuthurai districts