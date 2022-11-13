Annamalai asks govt to act against illegal quarrying

CHENNAI: Charging that natural resources were being plundered in the State, State BJP chief K Annamalai on Sunday demanded the government to act immediately. Citing the incident at Korattigiri in Krishnagiri district, the BJP leader said that the villagers were protesting against the indiscriminate quarrying activities, as the officials responsible for it failed to stop the illegal quarrying there, said Annamalai, adding that the State government should act immediately to protect natural resources and also safeguard the livelihood of the people. He warned that his party would not remain silent against the plundering of the natural resource. If the authorities failed to stop illegal quarrying at least now, the BJP would stage a massive protest, he warned.