60K seats remain vacant after TN engg admissions

CHENNAI: The counselling for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) concluded on Sunday, leaving over 60,000 seats vacant after the fourth round of counselling.

According to the data, 446 colleges participated in TNEA across Tamil Nadu. And, for the Single-Window Counselling (SWC), 1.54 lakh seats were available, of which 93,571 engineering seats were allotted to students.

Out of the total allotments made in the four rounds, 84,812 seats were allotted to general category students and 8759 seats were allotted for students under the 7.5 per cent government school reservation.

Meanwhile, the data further pointed out that during TNEA 2021, only 89,187 seats out of 1.51 lakh were filled under general category. Likewise, only 7206 seats were filled under the 7.5 per cent reservation category, the data showed.