3 tipsy youth held for ransacking eatery demanding to serve non-veg

TIRUCHY: Three boozy men who had ransacked an eatery demanding to serve non-veg meals were arrested on Saturday. Sirajudeen (47), of Karanthai in Thanjavur has been running an eatery in the locality. On Friday night, a boozy youth demanded chicken rice and argued with Sirajudeen. Subsequently, Sirajudeen pacified him. However, after a while, he along with two of his friends came to the eatery and started to ransack it. They also assaulted Sirajudeen in which he sustained head injury. Thanjavur West police arrested the three drunk youth identified as Saranraj (22), from Kulathumettu Street, Vicky (23) from Keeraikara Street and Christuvaraj (27) from Palliagraharam.