Tirupattur librarian dies as her dupatta get caught in flour machine

TIRUPATTUR: A woman rural librarian was killed on the spot when her dupatta was caught in the conveyor belt of a flour machine in a village near Tirupattur on Friday morning. Police said that Kaniga Parameswari wife of Murali of Nimmiampattu and working as rural librarian in nearby Irumapattu was grinding flour in the flour mill owned by her husband on Friday morning. When she was pushing the flour into the dry grinding machine, her dupatta was caught in the conveyor belt attached to the machine and she was pulled into it resulting in head injuries, which led to her death on the spot. Murali, immediately switched off the machine and retrieved his wife and informed Alangayam police who registered a case and sent the body to the Tirupattur government hospital for post-mortem. Further investigations are on.