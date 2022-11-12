Teenager dies, mother critical as tractor hits bike

TIRUVALLUR: In a tragic road accident, a 19-year-old boy died and his mother sustained serious injuries when an unregistered tractor rammed into their motorcycle and fled the scene.

The victim Manoj and his mother Sagar Devi, 41, residents of Perambakkam owned a garment shop at Sunguvarchatram in Kancheepuram. On Thursday night, the mother and son duo shut shop and were returning home on their motorcycle. “When they were nearing Cooum Road near Perambakkam, an unregistered tractor that was coming in the opposite direction rammed into their bike and also two other bikes behind them. The driver immediately fled the scene without checking on the injured people,” police said.

Manoj and his mother sustained grievous injuries and lost a lot of blood, following which they were admitted to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital by passersby. However, Manoj died within a couple of hours despite treatment while his mother is still at the hospital in a serious condition. The Mappedu police have registered case and are on the lookout for the tractor driver.