SR to run spl trains for Sabarimala pilgrimage

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced three special fare special trains to Sabarimala from Chennai Egmore to clear the extra rush during the pilgrimage season.

The advance booking for these special trains have already opened on Friday, the railway said in a statement.

Train no 06061 Chennai Egmore – Kollam Junction Weekly Special fare special will leave on Wednesdays at 3.30 pm on November 16, 23 and 30; December 7, 14, 21 and 28; and January 4, 11, 18 and 25. It will reach the destination at 6.15 am the next day.

Train no 06062 Kollam Junction – Chennai Egmore Weekly Special fare special will leave on Thursdays at 8.45 am on November 17, 24; December 1, 08, 15, 22 and 29; and January 5, 12, 19 and 26, and reach at 3.50 am the next day.

Train no 06063 Chennai Egmore – Kollam Junction Weekly Special fare special will leave on Fridays at 2.30 pm November 18 and 25; December 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30; and January 6, 13, 20 and 27, and reach at 5.30 am the next day.

Train no 06064 Kollam Junction – Chennai Egmore Weekly Special fare special train will leave on Sundays at 8.45 am on November 20 and 27; December 4, 11, 18 and 25; and January 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, and reach at 3.50 am the next day.

Train no 06065 Chennai Egmore – Kollam Junction Weekly Special fare special will leave on Mondays at 3.30 pm on November 21 and 28; December 5, 12, 19 and 26; and January 2, 9, 16 and 23, and reach at 7.40 am the next day.

Train no 06066 Kollam Junction – Chennai Egmore Weekly Special fare special will leave on Tuesdays at 8.45 am on November 22 and 29; December 6, 13, 20 and 27; and January 3, 10, 17 and 24, and reach at 3.45 am the next day. Advance reservation for these opened on November 11.