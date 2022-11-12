Resignation process for MBBS/BDS seats candidates ends in TN

CHENNAI: The resignation process for the candidates admitted to MBBS/BDS courses in the round 1 of the medical and dental counselling in the State was completed on Saturday.

The students who sought admission in the first phase of the counselling had reported to the colleges by November 4 after the first phase of counselling results were declared on October 29.

The Director of Medical Education had extended the resignation date for admitted candidates of MBBS, BDS round 1 from November 4 to November 12. The officials from the Directorate of Medical Education said that many students who would have gotten seats through the All India quota as well, sometimes resign if they do not wish to take the seats in the medical colleges they are allotted. Thus, candidates who wish to resign from the assigned seats are allowed to resign.

A total of 8,225 medical seats were available for MBBS admissions in the State this year. Of this, 773 are filled up under the All India quota. The mop-up round for MBBS and BDS admission counselling for the remaining seats in case of vacancies. As many as 2,150 BDS seats were available for admissions in the State, of which 30 were allocated for the all India quota.