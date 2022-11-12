Police book seven CMC students for ragging activities

VELLORE: The Bagayam police have registered cases under Sec 341 IPC (wrongful restraint) and under Sec 4 of the Ragging Prohibition Act against the seven CMC students, who were allegedly involved in ragging activities on the campus.

Sources stated that among the seven students, one was from TN and rest six from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Section 4 of the Ragging Prohibition Act provides for a jail term of 2 years and a fine of Rs 10,000 for those found guilty. An additional clause states if a perpetrator was not identified then those who witnessed the incident or were participants were liable for penal action.

CMC principal Solomon Sathish Kumar in a statement said that a complaint was lodged with the Bagayam police in connection with the alleged ragging incident on the campus as a follow up measure to the findings of the anti-ragging committee of the college. “All existing anti-ragging mechanisms have been strengthened,” he said. However, he refused to divulge the names of the students on the ground that they were only facing allegations at this stage.