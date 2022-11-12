Periyasamy’s plea to quash illegal plot case rejected

CHENNAI: Madras High Court Judge M Nirmal Kumar rejected a batch of criminal original petitions filed by Tamil Nadu Cooperatives Minister I Periyasamy, M Parvin, wife of former Intelligence IG Jaffar Sait and others for a direction to quash case proceedings pending before the special courts trying MPs and MLAs for getting housing plots and used it for illegal purpose.

“On consideration of the statement of the witnesses and documents produced by the prosecution, this Court finds that there are sufficient grounds for proceeding against the accused. Further, there are materials against it as well. Hence, the question of quashing the case does not arise at all,” Justice Nirmal Kumar held.

The case dates back to 2011. The DVAC filed the cases against seven accused, including Minister Periyasamy, retired IPS officer Jaffar Sait, his wife M Parvin, former CM M Karunanidhi’s secretary K Rajamanickam, K Murugaiyan, former executive engineer to Tamil Nadu Housing Board and Rajamanickam’s son Durgashankar for illegally allotting the housing plots under the government discretionary quota to Parvin and Durgashankar and used for commercial purposes.