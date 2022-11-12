Need leaves like permanent staff, urge part-time TN govt teachers

CHENNAI: Over 12,000 part-time teachers working in government schools of the State have urged the School Education Department for leave facilities like the permanent staff. Due to lack of sanctioned offs, part-time teachers allege pay cuts from the meagre salary of Rs 10,000 per month.

In Tamil Nadu government schools, about 12,000 part-time teachers teach eight subjects from physical education, computer science, arts to horticulture and more. These teachers are given 12 working days in a month, which is amounting to four classes per week.

However, despite working for over a year, these teachers are not eligible for paid leaves like other staff.

Speaking to DT Next, S Senthil Kumar, State coordinator of TN All Part-Time Teachers Federation said, “Firstly, it is important to note that part-time teachers at many schools are suffering pay cuts during the rain holidays. Though the department has informed principals to not hold the salary, there are many not adhering to the rules.”

Senthil further goes on to say that, such dilemmas of part-time teachers suffering salary loss arise due to lack of leave facilities allotted for them like the permanent staff.

“We should be allowed to take leaves like the other staff, and we are ready to compensate for the off days as well. However, without allowing us to compensate or make any adjustments, withholding the salary is unfair," added Senthil.

Additionally, Senthil also pointed out that about 1,500 non-teaching staff working at Samagra Shiksha department in Chennai, district and regional levels received a pay hike recently.

Meanwhile, the faculties besides urging for regularisation of the post, have requested for salary hike as per the poll promise made by DMK chief MK Stalin during the election campaign last year.

“We request the department to hike the salaries for part-time teachers as well. Likewise, our long-pending demand of job regularisation with the State government is still pending. We urge Chief Minister Stalin to regularise our jobs," added Senthil.