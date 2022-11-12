NE monsoon: TN received 15% rainfall in one day

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu received 15 per cent rainfall in a single day, and Sirkazhi town recorded the highest amount of rainfall in the last 122 years with 44 cm in the last 24 hours, said the regional meteorological centre on Saturday.

Also, several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get heavy rain on November 13, and there will be a break from the spell for the next few days.

The well -marked low pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of northeast Sri-Lanka, weakened into a low pressure area and now lies over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and neighbourhood. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to midtropospheric levels.

It is very likely to move west­northwestwards across north interior Tamil Nadu and Kerala and emerge into Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea as a low pressure area/ upper air circulation on November 13.

Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director- General of Meteorology, RMC, "In the last 24 hours, six places received extremely heavy rain, 16 places with very heavy rain and 108 places experienced heavy rain under the influence of the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. For the next 24 hours, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari iare expected to get heavy rain."

From November 14, the state is expected to receive light to moderate rain, and get a break from intense rain for two days.

During the Northeast monsoon (October 1 - November 12), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry received 29 cm rainfall, and Chennai 57 cm, which is 27 percent higher than normal.

Meanwhile, a new low-pressure area is likely to be formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on November 16.