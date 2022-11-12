TamilNadu

Heavy rains: Holiday for schools & colleges in several districts

Due to heavy rainfall, the respective district administrations have announced a holiday for schools and colleges today.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Heavy rain which began on Thursday (November 10) and continued to lash numerous areas of the city on Friday, under the influence of low-pressure area strengthened into well-marked low-pressure over southwest Bay of Bengal.

Due to heavy rainfall, the respective district administrations have announced a holiday for schools and colleges today in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Vellore, Nilgiris, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Salem, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Kallkurichi, Kanniyakumari, Kovai, Dindugal, Pudukottai, Tiruvallur, Tirupattur, Sivagangai and Madurai.

In Ramanathapuram district, schools alone are shut.

