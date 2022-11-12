Heavy rain in Delta, discharge from Kallanai for irrigation stopped

TIRUCHY: Heavy rain lashed the entire Delta region and inundation was reported from many places, while the discharge for irrigation from Grand Anicut (Kallanai) was stopped and the entire inflow was released as it is into Kollidam River as a precautionary measure on Friday.

With the northeast monsoon intensifying, the entire Delta region has been experiencing good spells for the past few days and on Friday there was heavy downpour across the region that led to heavy flow in and around the irrigation canals and in districts such as Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam. Water entered paddy fields as several canals started overflowing.

On Friday, as a precautionary measure, schools and colleges were declared holiday in almost all the districts in the Delta region. Owing to the heavy flow in the irrigation canals from the early hours on Friday, discharge from Kallanai to the Cauvery, Vennaru and GA Canals were stopped from the morning.

The entire inflow of 16,000 cuesecs was released into Kollidam as precaution.

Meanwhile, water from various places entered agricultural fields submerging samba nurseries on several thousands of acres. Farmers said that the samba nurseries would decay. Meanwhile, Tiruchy, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Karur and Ariyalur districts have declared holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday too.