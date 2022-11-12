Heavy rain chances for Chennai are over? Weatherman clarifies

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John on Saturday said that heavy rainfall chances for Chennai are over and the next intense spell will hit the State around November 19-20.
“Chennai the extreme or very heavy rains chances are over. The intensification that happened to the low and clouds around the centre fell over Mayiladuthurai / Cuddalore district,” he wrote.
He further added, “There will be pull effect rains for the next 2 days and particularly the early mornings are the ideal time for rains to pound. Today morning spells in South Chennai was too intense. Till 14th we have chance for rains and breakbefore the next low comes to TN by around 19/20 Nov.”
Widespread rains, moderate to heavy, lashed several parts of Chennai since Thursday night and the India Meteorological Department said a well marked low pressure area lay over Bay of Bengal.
An IMD bulletin said a well marked low pressure area "lies over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of northeast Sri Lanka off Tamil Nadu coast with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to upper tropospheric levels."
Intermittent showers began on the night of Thursday and it intensified in several regions of the city, leading to waterlogging and disruption in vehicular movement like on the Avadi-Poonamallee stretch.
