EWS quota: CPM seeks review of income ceiling fixed by Centre

CHENNAI: The CPM on Saturday said that the income and assets ceiling set by the BJP government at the centre for the economically weaker section reservation defeats the purpose for which it was mooted and sought a review of the same as it benefits the rich.

In the legislative parties meeting convened by the State government, CPM MLAs Nagai Mali and M Chinnadurai said that their party supported the Constitutional amendment for 10 per cent EWS reservation in the Parliament insisting that the Bill should be passed after consulting with all parties in a cordial way and pointed out that the income limits fixed by the centre favour rich.

They said that the Supreme Court which upheld the EWS reservation has failed to review the income limit of Rs 8 lakh, owning five acres of agricultural land, a 1000 sq ft housing plot and a 900 sq ft residence. “The income ceiling limit would not help the poor to benefit from the EWS. This should be reviewed,” they demanded.

Pointing out that the 103rd Constitution amendment did not make it mandatory to provide 10 per cent reservation for EWS in all the states, they said that unofficial information states that only five per cent of the people in the state were not covered under the reservation. “Providing 10 per cent reservation for the five per cent population would result in an excess reservation. Hence a commission should be set up in the State to enumerate general category population which were covered under the reservation and EWS should be implemented based on this,” they said.