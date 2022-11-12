EWS quota: This is not for poor people, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin who called for a the all-party meet against the Supreme Court verdict on the EWS quota said that the reservation is not for the poor people.

"The DMK government will not block any scheme for the poor. Most of the government's schemes have been created keeping the poor people in mind. We will support any scheme brought by the central government to alleviate the poverty of the poor people. Are those who earn Rs.60,000 a month poor? It is not a reservation for poor people belonging to advanced society," he added.

The Supreme Court on Monday had upheld by a 3-2 majority the 10 per cent quota for the EWS in educational institutions and government jobs, saying it was not discriminatory and did not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.