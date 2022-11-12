Another low pressure area likely over Andaman; TN rains to continue

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Saturday said that several districts of Tamil Nadu will receive heavy rains for the next 3 days due to low pressure area over Andaman.

While a low pressure area has already formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area is about to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal near Andaman.

The Meteorological Department also said that the current deep depression will move west-northwest and cross Tamil Nadu and cover the Arabian Sea.

The India Meteorological Department has informed that Tamil Nadu is likely to experience very heavy rains today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, and after that the rains will gradually reduce.