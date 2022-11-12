Amit Shah to hold talks with senior leaders of TN unit

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah would meet the senior state-level party leaders and members of the core committee at party headquarters, Kamalalayam, during his visit to the city on Saturday. The State leaders have made elaborate arrangements to receive Shah.

The visit of Shah gained significance as the national leadership of the saffron party is spending more resources in Tamil Nadu to win a decent number of seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha 2024. According to State president K Annamalai, the present scenario in TN politics is the best opportunity for the party to make inroads in the State and end bipolar politics.

Almost every day, Union Ministers' presence was felt in the State. So far, more than 30 Union Ministers, including senior ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, visited the State and reviewed the Union government-sponsored schemes and interacted with beneficiaries and the public. It was part of the BJP’s strategy to spread its wings and gain ground in the Dravidian land.

Amidst this, Shah's visit would boost the morale of the party functionaries. The state unit would likely brief their party activities and future programmes during the hour-long programme from 2 pm. He is also likely to meet Hindu ideologues before taking his flight from Chennai Airport at 4 pm to Delhi. “He will be meeting the state-level leaders and key party functionaries. This is his first visit to the party HQ in Chennai,” said state vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy.

Earlier in the day, he would be participating in a private programme.