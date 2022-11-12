All parties meeting over EWS is mere drama, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP would boycott the meeting of leaders of all the legislature parties, which was called by Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Saturday regarding the reservation for Economic Weaker Sections (EWS) among forward classes, according to BJP state president K Annamalai.

Calling the meeting a “drama stage”, Annamalai in a statement said that the party is not interested to be part of it as mere drama artists. “The Supreme Court verdict would benefit 79 castes in the State. Since BJP is a party that caters to the welfare of all sections of the society. Hence, the party will not participate as mere artists in the drama staged under the guise of all parties meeting. Unlike the DMK, we don't know how to act. So, we have decided to boycott the meeting,” he said and added that the DMK is acting against social justice by protesting against the 10% reservation for the EWS among the forward class.

Pointing out the support extended by Congress, an ally of DMK, for EWS, Annamalai criticised several parties in the DMK-front for attending the meeting and said they were playing to the tune of the ruling party in the State.