Woman slits neck after police object to affair with girl

COIMBATORE: A 22-year-old woman, who was in relationship with a girl studying in college attempted suicide by slitting her neck with a blade in the bathroom of All Women’s Police Station in Pennagaram in Dharmapuri after police advised them to go with their parents on Wednesday.

Employed in a software firm in Coimbatore, the young woman developed a relationship with the girl, aged 20 and studying third year in a private arts college in Salem.

They met while going in a bus from their native Eriyur village in Pennagaram, as they studied in the same college and gradually developed strong bonding for each other. A week ago, the college student went missing from her house. Based on a missing complaint from parents, the police registered a case and traced the two to be staying together in Coimbatore.

They were then sent along with their parents, who too vehemently opposed their affair. On Thursday, both the student and IT professional were summoned to the police station and were advised to focus on their studies and profession.

Then, the 22-year-old woman who had gone to toilet in the police station, attempted suicide by slitting her neck with a blade. On hearing loud cries, police rescued and rushed her to Pennagaram Government Hospital. Meanwhile, the college student refused to go with her parents and stayed in a home in Dharmapuri. Further enquiries are on.