Thanjai: Wholesale snacks outlet catches fire, Rs 5 lakh items gutted

TIRUCHY: A sudden fire that broke out in a snacks outlet in Thanjavur had reduced commodities worth Rs 5 lakh into ashes on Thursday. Kamaraj (65), a resident from Thanjavur Keezha Vasal has been running a wholesale snacks shop in the locality for the past 40 years. On Wednesday night, Kamaraj closed the shop after the day’s business and went home around 10 pm. On Thursday around 6 am, the public witnessed smoke emanating from the shop and soon, they passed on the information to Kamaraj. Kamaraj came to the shop and went inside and found that the shop was in flames and soon he contacted the Thanjavur Fire and Rescue team which came to the spot and doused the fire Kamaraj found that the materials and the stocks of snacks and the equipment used to make them were reduced to ashes. He said the total loss was around Rs 5 lakh. Thanjavur town police registered a case and are investigating.