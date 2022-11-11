TamilNadu

Stalin requests Modi to transfer education to State list

"Tamil Nadu's educational programs are for all states to observe, and Gandhi's principles are the unifying values ​​of India. It was Mahatma Gandhi who said that all North Indians should learn Tamil," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi & Chief Minister MK Stalin during the convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute
Online Desk

CHENNAI: While speaking at the convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute (deemed university) in Dindigul Chief Minister MK Stalin requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transfer education to the state list.

Stalin stated that, "Tamil Nadu today has 22 universities under the control of the State government and excels in higher education in India. To further strengthen this, the government is implementing many schemes, including the Innovation Women Scheme."

Gandhigram is a story of India's unity, says Modi

Education is an inalienable asset. The Union Government should bring such education in the list of states. Education was in the State list when the constitution was framed and was yransferred to general list only during emergency, Stalin further added.

