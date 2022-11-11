Stalin requests Modi to transfer education to State list

CHENNAI: While speaking at the convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute (deemed university) in Dindigul Chief Minister MK Stalin requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transfer education to the state list.
Stalin stated that, "Tamil Nadu today has 22 universities under the control of the State government and excels in higher education in India. To further strengthen this, the government is implementing many schemes, including the Innovation Women Scheme."
"Tamil Nadu's educational programs are for all states to observe, and Gandhi's principles are the unifying values of India. It was Mahatma Gandhi who said that all North Indians should learn Tamil," he added.
Education is an inalienable asset. The Union Government should bring such education in the list of states. Education was in the State list when the constitution was framed and was yransferred to general list only during emergency, Stalin further added.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android