Plea seeks 30% med seats for govt students

Recording the submissions, the first bench of acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy judges directed the State and central governments to file their responses in a week.
Plea seeks 30% med seats for govt students
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court issued notices to the State and Union governments after a petitioner moved the court seeking a direction to enhance the special reservation for government school students for medical admissions from the existing 7.5 per cent to 30 per cent.

In his petition, K Venkatesan, national vice president of Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha, said out of the 2,656 students from poor and marginalised sections who met the minimum NEET eligibility, only 500 would be benefitted from the 7.5% quota. If the horizontal reservation was increased to 30%, all these students would get MBBS or BDS admission, he said.

