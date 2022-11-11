Nalini Sriharan's kin on cloud nine

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court's order releasing six Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts has overwhelmed Nalini Sriharan's family, which said the long awaited freedom is nothing but ecstasy.

"The feeling of happiness cannot be explained in words. It is boundless joy and nothing but ecstasy. The suffering, grief and pain that Nalini and the rest of the family endured for over three decades cannot be put in words," Nalini's mother S Padma told PTI.

She said their family's faith in judiciary has again been strengthened manifold with the top court releasing Nalini and others. Nalini declined to comment on her release citing parole norms.

"I would love to say that truth has triumphed," Padma said. Nalini is Sriharan's (aka Murugan) wife and the couple has a daughter who lives in London.