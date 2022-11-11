Kovai car blast: NIA searches 43 locations across TN

COIMBATORE: Multiple teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted coordinated searches at 43 locations across Tamil Nadu on Thursday in connection with the Coimbatore car blast case.

This is the first massive search operation being carried out by NIA after taking over the sensational case from Coimbatore city police on October 27.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased suspect, Jameesha Mubin, had planned to carry out attacks on symbols of a particular religious faith. The six people who were arrested conspired with Mubin in procuring chemicals and ingredients to make Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), including vehicle-borne IED, from online shopping platforms to commit acts of terror,” said an official.