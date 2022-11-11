Heavy rains: TNDTE GTE Typewriting exam postponed

CHENNAI: Due to heavy rains in several parts of the State, TNDTE GTE Typewriting exam which was to be held tomorrow and the day after tomorrow has been postponed. Also, it has been announced that these exams will be held on 19 and 20 of November.

The Northeast monsoon is intensifying in Tamil Nadu and as a result, light to moderate rain with thundershowers may occur in most places of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today due to the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the Chennai Meteorological Department said yesterday.

Several districts of Tamil Nadu have been receiving heavy rains since early morning and due to this, holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in various districts as a precautionary measure.