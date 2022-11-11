CM Stalin says will go beyond poll promises too

COIMBATORE: CM MK Stalin in Erode on Thursday said all promises made in the election manifesto and even more will be implemented by the state government.

Claiming that as soon as DMK formed the government, it faced the major challenge of tackling COVID-19, Stalin said after recovering from the pandemic, heavy rains pounded the state. “Even when I became a Mayor, Chennai received heavy rains. The then chief minister M Karunanidhi, while inspecting the flood-hit areas, had quipped, ‘Rain continues non- stop after Stalin became Mayor.’ Those words still reverberate in my ears,” Stalin said, while presiding over a marriage function of a party functionary.

Rains have been pouring heavily ever since DMK came to power; the Chief Minister said that people are happy as farmers get enough water for irrigation, while people get adequate drinking water. “Rains have alleviated drinking water scarcity,” he added.

Further, Stalin said that self-respect marriages, which were once seen with humiliation, have now become a norm.

“Self-respect marriages got their due recognition in the society because of its legality brought by former chief minister CN Annadurai by passing a resolution in the Assembly in 1967. This is social reformer Periyar’s ‘mann’ (soil) and there is nothing surprising in self-respect marriages being held here,” he said.

Earlier, Stalin was given a rousing reception as he arrived in Coimbatore to proceed towards Erode.