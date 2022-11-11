Ariyalur govt college guest lecturers seek job regularisation

TIRUCHY: The guest lecturers in Ariyalur commenced their indefinite strike on Thursday demanding regularisation of their employment. The guest lecturers working in government arts colleges across the state for the past 25 years were fighting to get their employment regularised and as a result, the state government had released a GO in 2019 directing them to regularise, but they were not been regularised so far and unfortunately many of them were retired. Meanwhile, the members of Tamil Nadu Guest Lecturers Federation declared an indefinite strike from November 10. As per the announcement, as many as 54 guest lecturers from Ariyalur district boycotted classes and commenced the indefinite strike on Thursday. The agitating guest lecturers pointed out that they have been working without a proper salary for the past 25 years. They said that each government promised them of fulfilling their long pending demand but failed to fulfill the promise.