All TN dists to produce 65,300 MW renewable energy by 2030: Stalin

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu would become the first State to make all the districts as super districts with renewable energy and produce 65,300 MW power by 2030, said Chief Minister MK Stalin in Karur on Friday.

Inaugurating the additional 50,000 power supply to the farmers across the State, Stalin said the DMK government has made the record of 1.50 lakh power supply distribution to the farmers within 15 months.

“There is no State in the country that could achieve this feat and so this day should be carved with golden letters,” Stalin said.

Stating that the DMK promised to provide one lakh connections to farmers per year, he said, we have stood with our promise and commenced the programme on September 21, 2021 and presently reached 1.50 lakh connections.

He slammed the AIADMK that ruled the State for 10 years, and could only distribute 2.20 lakh connections in the entire 10 long years.

Stating that the Tangedco has been working day and night for the people and the grievance cell had solved around 99 per cent of the grievances and replaced as many as 8,905 transformers to rectify low voltage power and established as many as 29,300 new transformers to enhance the power infrastructure in the State, he said.

Meanwhile the Chief Minister said that Tamil Nadu would be the front runner in the country in power production by 2030 and all the districts will be turned as super districts with renewable energy and would produce 65,000 MW power by then.

Presently the State has been producing 34,867MW power, he added.