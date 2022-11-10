StartupTN launches Agri Hackathon: Check details here

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (StartupTN) functioning under the state MSME Department has launched Tamil Nadu Agri Hackathon 2022 on November 10.

“The Hackathon is the quest for creative solutions to the pressing challenges faced by farmers and other stakeholders in the Agriculture and Food sectors for decades,” Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director and Chief Executive Officer of StartupTN, said in a statement.

The Hackathon is in line with the announcement in the Agriculture Budget for 2022-23. As per the announcement, Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (StartupTN), in partnership with the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, will organise a special hackathon for agriculture-related technical problems to identify Startups who can solve their problems. Such agritech Startups with commercially viable ideas will be funded with a grant of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The Hackathon is aimed at coming out with innovative and scalable solutions with focus on the four key areas such as mechanical palmyra tree climbing device, integrated or standalone Tapioca harvester and cleaner, efficient point of transaction testing for agricultural commodities and innovative solutions to extend the shelf life of food and other agri products.

A Startup or an aspiring team (students / mainstream) with an idea, proof of concept or traction can participate in the Hackathon. For detailed problem statements and to submit innovative products and solutions, the innovators can visit www.startuptn.in. Applications should be submitted before 5pm on November 25.