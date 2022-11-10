TamilNadu

'NIA report confirms Coimbatore incident as suicide bombing'

It would reaffirm the party’s observation that the October 23 blast was “suicide bombing incident” and disprove the State government’s claim that it was a cylinder blast
CHENNAI: BJP state leader K Annamalai on Thursday said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has termed the Coimbatore incident as bomb blast case.

The incriminating evidence was found during the search in 43 locations in eight districts in the state, Annamalai said. "The NIA today confirmed that the six men arrested conspired with Jamesha Mubin for fabricating vehicle borne IED to commit multiple suicide attacks. This goes on to prove how deep-rooted the network operated," Annamalai said in a social media post.

