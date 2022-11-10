Modi to meet OPS, EPS separately during Dindigul visit

CHENNAI: After a week-long drama and anticipation among the supporters of former chief ministers Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would meet the western or southern strongman. However, the duo got an appointment as they wished. During his short stay in the campus of Gandhigram Rural Institution in Dindigul, Modi would meet them separately. Sources in both the camps confirmed the meeting of their leader with Modi on the occasion.

However, the question remains whom Modi would meet first? The meeting gains significance as it would take place amidst the ongoing confrontation between EPS and OPS camps over the leadership. It may be noted that the sulking factions of AIADMK including the AMMK had already expressed willingness to form alliance that would fight against the ruling DMK in the state.