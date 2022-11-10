Marine Sport & Tourism Centre to be established in State universities

CHENNAI: To encourage students into taking up marine sports activities, the Tamil Nadu government, in a first, has decided to establish marine sports centres in State-owned universities situated in coastal areas.

The Higher Education Department will initially set up marine sports and tourism centre at Thondi camps of Alagappa University at an initial cost of Rs 50 lakh. A senior official from the Department told DT Next that in addition to the marine sports centres, tourism hubs will also come up in select universities. He said the campus is situated over 13 acres at Thondi about 60 km away from the main campus. “An expert committee will conduct a detailed inspection in the area to set up marine sports and tourism centre,” the official said, adding, guidance will also be sought from the National Institute of Water Sports, an apex body for licensing leisure water sports in the country.

“The Thondi campus is spread along the wavefront having the facility of a boat landing jetty”, the university department already has talented, motivated and well-trained staff members with expertise in multi-disciplinary aspects so that it would be easy to set up a marine centre”.

The official said marine sports, including powerboat handling, sailing and windsurfing, are likely to be introduced. “The marine sports centres would also organise national, state and district-level competition every year.”

He said after the marine sports centre is established at the Thondi campus of Allagapa University, feasibility studies will also be conducted in other State-run universities situated along the coastal areas, to set up more marine sports centres.