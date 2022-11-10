Man dies after falling into under-construction SWD in Kanchi

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old private employee died after he had an accidental fall into an under-construction stormwater drain in Maangadu.

The deceased was identified as Lakshmipathi. According to officials, the work is currently shelved due to ongoing monsoon rains.

On information, police rushed to the spot, seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. The police are also investigating the incident.

It may be noted that a 25-year-old journalist died after he accidentally fell into an under-construction stormwater drain at Jafferkhanpet in Chennai in October.