Karti differs with Cong, says opposing EWS quota as it’s exclusionary

NEW DELHI: Taking a view divergent from his party, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday said he was opposed to the 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS) as it was “exclusionary”. He also welcomed the DMK’s decision to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict on the quota.

The Supreme Court on Monday had upheld by a 3-2 majority the 10 per cent quota for the EWS in educational institutions and government jobs, saying it was not discriminatory and did not violate the basic structure of the Constitution. The Congress had welcomed the Supreme Court verdict and said the amendment providing for it was the result of a process initiated by the Manmohan Singh government. Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram said, “I oppose EWS Quota as it’s exclusionary and not all inclusive.”

“If ‘economic’ criteria is applied, it cannot exclude people based on ‘caste’, this is my fundamental objection to EWS Quota,” the Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga said in another tweet. Tagging a tweet by a DMK office-bearer who said his party would file a review petition, Chidambaram said he welcomes the initiative.