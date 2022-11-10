Help youngsters to enroll in voters list, Kamal exhorts cadres

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan has exhorted his party cadres to help students and youngsters to enrol their names in electoral roll.

In his statement, the actor-politician reminded the voters that they are the leaders of the democracy and the voters are ones who select their servants. "You should vote in the elections and participate in forming government. Fulfilling our dream of changes in politics, society and economy is only possible by participatory democracy. The first step is voting in the elections," he said.

He added that he has been advocating the importance of casting votes in colleges, TV programmes and political stages whenever he gets opportunity. "Moreover, I have asked to cast votes more than I asked to vote for me. Draft electoral roll has been released in the state and corrections will be done in the roll. Special camps are planned on November 12, 13, 26 and 27. Persons, whose names are not in the roll, should utilize the camps," he requested.

He coerced the cadres to help students and youngsters to add their names apart from making corrections.