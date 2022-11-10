’File affidavit that recruitment will be made in line with rules’

CHENNAI: Justice S M Subramaniam of Madras High Court directed the Puducherry Union Territory to file an affidavit to give an assurance that the UT will not make any recruitment against the rules that are in force.

The judge passed the direction while Puducherry’s Public Works Department (PWD) secretary appeared before the court in a petition alleging that illegal recruitments were made in the PWD department.

The UT’s PWD secretary submitted that no illegal appointments were made by the PWD department and no recruitments were done since 2016 in the department.

Recording the submissions, the judge directed the officer to file an affidavit to give assurance that none have been appointed illegally and that no such malpractice will also be followed in the future.

The petition was moved by one Ayyasamy, a resident of Puducherry. The petitioner prayed for a direction to Puducherry UT to follow the rules and regulations for appointing people to government jobs. He further alleged that several candidates who joined for temporary positions were made permanent by the authorities without adhering to the rules.

The matter has been adjourned to November 21.