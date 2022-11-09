Plea against ‘illegal recruitments’: HC summons Pondy PWD secy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday summoned Puducherry UT Public Works Department’s secretary to appear before the court on Thursday to explain the illegal appointments that were made in the PWD department of the UT administration.

Justice SM Subramaniam passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by Ayyasamy, a youth from Puducherry. The petitioner sought direction from the court to quash the illegal appointments that were made in the PWD department and further prayed for an order to make the appointments in accordance with the rules, and the verdicts of the Supreme Court and the High Court.

According to the petitioner, steps have been taken by the government to recruit 10,000 people for the PWD department without following any rules.

He further submitted that since people who were appointed on temporary mode have been made permanent, youths waiting for jobs are affected.

Recording the submissions, the judge observed that appointing people who are close to the government without following any stipulated rules and regulations is against the constitution. The court further observed that it would disturb equal opportunity for all suitable candidates and job seekers.

Justice Subramanian directed the PWD secretary to present before the court on Thursday to appraise the HC about the nature of the jobs in the PWD and illegal recruitments done in the past.